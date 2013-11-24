(Updated: DELETED second reference to Burse’s first name. ... CORRECTED “MVC” to “MWC” in notebook.)

No. 16 Fresno State 69, New Mexico 28: Derek Carr passed for 527 yards and seventouchdowns as the host Bulldogs set a Mountain West Conference record fortotal yards in their blowout of the Lobos.

Carr was 27-for-37,including 17-of-21 for 309 yards in the first half, as the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0)rolled up 820 yards in offense to clinch the MWC West Division. Davante Adams tieda school record with four touchdown catches and 246 yards on nine receptions, Josh Harper had 10 catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns and Isaiah Burse added sixcatches for 112 yards - with all three receivers hauling in bombs of 52 yards or more.

ClaytonMitchem, filling in for the injured Cole Gautsche, was 8-for-11 for 157 yardspassing and rushed for a touchdown for New Mexico (3-8,1-6). Jhurell Pressley rushed for 87 yards on four carries, including an80-yard touchdown to close out the scoring.

The Bulldogs,who surpassed the previous school record of 757 yards in total offense, reached theend zone on five of their seven first-half possessions, with Carr throwingtouchdowns of 57 and 44 yards to Adams and a 1-yard scoring flip to Harper. Josh Quezada added a 33-yard touchdown run and Burse ran inanother from 26 yards out for a 35-0 lead.

The Lobos got onthe board in the third quarter with a 15-yard TD run by Crusoe Gongbay before Carrsandwiched three touchdowns to Adams (59 yards) and Harper (59, 11) aroundMitchum’s 24 scoring run. Carlos Wiggins returned a third-quarter kickoff 89yards for New Mexico’s third touchdown, but Carr hit Adams again for a 39-yardscore and Malique Micenheimer scored the Bulldogs’ last TD on a 1-yard run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carr, who tied the MWC single-game record for TD passes, posted his sixth game this season withover 400 yards passing and extended his streak of consecutive games with atleast one touchdown toss to 30. ... Adams went over 1,000 yards receiving with 1,213for the season and now has 19 touchdowns as the top-scoring receiver in thenation. ... Wiggins set a school single-game record of 252 yards in kick returnyardage - also the most in the nation this season.