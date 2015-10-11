Nevada 35, New Mexico 17

Nevada quarterback Tyler Stewart took part in four touchdowns in the second half, three for the host Wolf Pack in their 35-17 victory over New Mexico on Saturday.

Stewart, who had Nevada’s first score on a 13-yard run in the second quarter, put the Wolf Pack (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) ahead 21-10 with three minutes left in the third quarter on a 10-yard scramble against the Lobos (3-3, 1-1).

On Nevada’s next possession, Stewart was sacked and stripped of the ball, leading to a 77-yard fumble return for a touchdown by New Mexico cornerback Nias Martin. The extra point by Zack Rogers cut the lead to 21-17 with 14:47 left.

Stewart, who completed 16 of 19 passes for 166 yards, atoned for the mistake and completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jarred Gipson with 13:02 left. Brent Zuzo’s extra-point kick put the Wolf Pack ahead 28-17.

Nevada closed the scoring on another touchdown pass from Stewart to receiver Jericho Richardson, a 27-yard completion on a fourth-and-6 play with 1:18 left.

The Wolf Pack rushed for 351 yards. Don Jackson ran for 152 yards on 22 attempts, and James Butler gained 145 yards on 21 carries.