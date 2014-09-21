(Updated: CORRECTING: Numerous statistics throughout.)

New Mexico 38, New Mexico State 35: Lamar Jordan threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Reece White with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as the visiting Lobos rallied to edge their in-state rival.

Crusoe Gongbay rushed 15 times for 134 yards and a score for the Lobos (1-2), who gained 432 yards on the ground and claimed their third straight win in the Rio Grande Rivalry. Jhurell Pressley rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown while Quinton McCown also ran for a score.

Tyler Rogers was 32-of-47 for 333 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for New Mexico State (2-2), which led 35-31 with 4:41 remaining thanks to Rogers’ 10-yard TD pass to Joshua Bowen. Xavier Hall rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies, who had 507 yards of total offense.

New Mexico began the scoring on Pressleys 47-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter before Rogers scampered 18 yards for a score on the Aggies next possession. New Mexico took a 21-14 lead into the half after David Anaya connected with Jeric Magnant for an 18-yard TD with 1:49 left in the second quarter.

Hall scored twice in the third to put New Mexico State ahead 28-24, but the Lobos regained the lead on Gongbays 17-yard TD run with 8:53 remaining in the fourth. Joseph Matthews had eight receptions for 79 yards and a score for the Aggies, who suffered a 66-17 loss to the Lobos last season.