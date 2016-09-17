Preview: New Mexico at Rutgers

Avoiding the slow starts that have plagued it in the first two games will be the first order of business for Rutgers when it faces visiting New Mexico on Saturday in a non-conference game. After falling behind by 24 points in its opener against Washington, the Scarlet Knights staked FCS team Howard to 14 points before roaring back to give coach Chris Ash his first victory.

"Do I think our team was prepared and ready to play in both weeks. Yeah I do," Ash told the media of his team's slow starts. "We can't do that against a really good quality opponent or we'll put ourselves in a hole we can't get out of." Janarion Grant helped the Scarlet Knights erase the deficit against Howard as he returned a kickoff for a touchdown before adding a pair of scoring runs, including a 58-yarder. The Rutgers' defense took it from there, limiting Howard to five total yards in the second half and needs to be on its toes this week against the option attack of New Mexico. The Scarlet Knights catch a break as the Lobos' leading rusher Teriyon Gipson will miss the game while in the concussion protocol. New Mexico has several other capable runners including Tyrone Owens, and quarterback Austin Apodaca's ability to run and pass can provide a tough test for any defense.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews. LINE: Rutgers -5.5

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (1-1): The Lobos, who are coming off a 32-31 loss to New Mexico State, will also be without their top defensive player in linebacker Dakota Cox (concussion protocol). Cox, who was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of Week after the season opener against North Dakota, could prove more difficult to replace as the senior has racked up 20 tackles (2.5 tackles for loss), a sack and an interception for Kevin Cosgrove's defense. The job of covering for Cox will likely fall to redshirt junior Kimmie Carson, who is tied for second on the team in tackles, senior Donnie White and sophomore Alex Hart.

ABOUT RUTGERS (1-1): While still limited in his overall effectiveness, quarterback Chris Laviano was able to make some positive plays in the passing game against Howard. The redshirt junior, who could be playing for his job against New Mexico, only managed to connect with 50 percent of his passes for 137 yards, but threw three touchdown passes. "Chris Laviano is still our starter, but we're still evaluating that position just like we are several positions," Ash told the media. "If we feel like the production isn't there, we'll look at other options."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Giovanni Rescigno and Tylin Oden each saw time at quarterback for Rutgers in the second half against Howard, but neither attempted a pass.

2. Grant leads the Scarlet Knights in rushing (137 yards) and receiving (80 yards) while averaging 32.5 yards on six kickoff returns.

3. This will be New Mexico's first game against an opponent from the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 37, New Mexico 27