New Mexico 38, Wyoming 28

New Mexico quarterback Lamar Jordan accounted for two touchdowns, while rushing for 147 yards and passing for 107, as the visiting Lobos posted a 38-28 victory over Wyoming.

Jordan rushed for a 56-yard touchdown on the second play of the game, which was the Mountain West opener for both teams.

Jordan later completed a 64-yard touchdown pass to receiver Carlos Wiggins that helped put New Mexico (2-2) ahead 21-7 with 6:18 left in the second quarter. Operating New Mexico’s run-oriented offense, Jordan attempted only eight passes and completed five. He carried the ball 15 times.

Wyoming (0-4) cut the Lobos’ lead to 35-21 with 3:25 left in the third quarter after quarterback Cameron Coffman completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tanner Gentry. Coffman engineered another potential scoring drive on the next possession but an interception by New Mexico safety Markel Byrd ended his string of 11 completed passes, nine in the second half.

Another Coffman interception set up a 22-yard field goal by New Mexico placekicker Jason Sanders that put the Lobos ahead 38-21 with 5:19 remaining.

Coffman completed 30 of 42 pass attempts for 366 yards and four touchdowns. Gentry, a junior, had nine receptions for 130 yards, his third game of 100-plus receiving yards this season after not recording one previously in his career.

New Mexico running back Jhurell Pressley finished with 103 yards receiving on 17 carries with a touchdown. The Lobos had 302 yards rushing on 47 carries while Wyoming mustered only 42 yards on 30 carries.