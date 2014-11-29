Arkansas State 68, New Mexico State 35: Fredi Knightenthrew two touchdown passes and ran for two others while rolling up a career-high449 yards of offense as the Red Wolves walloped the Aggies in theregular-season finale for both teams.

Michael Gordon added three rushing scores andcaught a scoring pass while Knighten finished 15-of-21 for 296 yards and ranfor a team-leading 153 yards for Arkansas State (7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt), whichwrapped up its fourth straight winning season. The Red Wolves, who alsoreceived a scoring reception from Kenny Rains, TD runs from Brandon Byner andTyler Trosin and an interception return by Andrew Tryon, overcame two early Knighteninterceptions and a season-high 14 penalties for 107 yards with seven TD drivesof 2:06 or less while hitting season highs in points, rushing (469) and totalyards (764).

Tyler Rogers finished 28-of-43 for 314 yards, fourtouchdowns and two interceptions for New Mexico State (2-10, 1-7), which lostits 10th straight and 20th in its last 21 road games. FreshmanLarry Rose ran for 137 yards and a touchdown, while Gregory Hogan had ninereceptions for 162 yards and a pair of scores.

Arkansas State led 27-21 at halftime and blew thegame open by reaching the end zone on each of its first five second-halfpossessions. The visitors got as close as 41-28 on Rogers’ 4-yard scoring passto Adam Shapiro with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter, but the Red Wolves answered1:35 later on Knighten’s 22-yard scoring strike to Rains and outscored theAggies 20-7 from there .

Gordon opened the scoring with a 45-yard TDreception on Arkansas State’s first drive, but New Mexico State took advantageof Jaden Wright’s interception to answer with an 8-yard scoring pass from Rogersto Hogan three plays later. The teams then traded touchdowns the rest ofthe half, with Gordon scoring on a pair of runs and Knighten finding the endzone on a 14-yard read-option run for the Red Wolves before Rose ripped off an80-yard scoring burst and Rogers hooked up with Hogan on a 75-yard TD toss forthe Aggies.