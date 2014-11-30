FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas State 68, New Mexico State 35
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
November 30, 2014 / 1:22 AM / 3 years ago

Arkansas State 68, New Mexico State 35

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Arkansas State 68, New Mexico State 35: Fredi Knightenthrew two touchdown passes and ran for two others while rolling up a career-high449 yards of offense as the Red Wolves walloped the Aggies in theregular-season finale for both teams.Michael Gordon added three rushing scores andcaught a scoring pass while Knighten finished 15-of-21 for 296 yards and ranfor a team-leading 153 yards for Arkansas State (7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt), whichwrapped up its fourth straight winning season. The Red Wolves, who alsoreceived a scoring reception from Kenny Rains, TD runs from Brandon Byner andTyler Trosin and an interception return by Andrew Tryon, overcame two early Knighteninterceptions and a season-high 14 penalties for 107 yards with seven TD drivesof 2:06 or less while hitting season highs in points, rushing (469) and totalyards (764).

Tyler Rogers finished 28-of-43 for 314 yards, fourtouchdowns and two interceptions for New Mexico State (2-10, 1-7), which lostits 10th straight overall and 20th in its last 21 road games. FreshmanLarry Rose ran for 137 yards and a touchdown, while Gregory Hogan had ninereceptions for 162 yards and a pair of scores.

Arkansas State led 27-21 at halftime and blew thegame open by reaching the end zone on each of its first five second-halfpossessions. The visitors got as close as 41-28 on Rogers’ 4-yard scoring passto Adam Shapiro with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter, but the Red Wolves answered1:35 later on Knighten’s 22-yard scoring strike to Rains and outscored theAggies 20-7 from there .

Gordon opened the scoring with a 45-yard TDreception on Arkansas State’s first drive, but New Mexico State took advantageof Jaden Wright’s interception to answer with an 8-yard scoring pass from Rogersto Hogan three plays later. The teams then traded touchdowns the rest ofthe half, with Gordon scoring on a pair of runs and Knighten finding the endzone on a 14-yard read-option run for the Red Wolves before Rose ripped off an80-yard scoring burst and Rogers hooked up with Hogan on a 75-yard TD toss forthe Aggies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.