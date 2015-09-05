Preview: New Mexico State at Florida

(Updated: UPDATES sentence on Florida’s QBs in the second graph)

Improvement on offense is expected when the Jim McElwain era begins at Florida on Saturday night as the Gators host New Mexico State to open the season. McElwain, the former Alabama offensive coordinator who led Colorado State to a 10-2 record and almost 500 yards per game last season, looks to rejuvenate a team that went a combined 11-13 the past two years.

“One of the things we stress is putting the ball down the field vertically and not worry as much horizontally. …” McElwain told reporters. “We will definitely take our shots, there is no doubt about that.” McElwain will use both Treon Harris, who gets the start Saturday, and Will Grier at quarterback early on and they each have some solid weapons to work with. Florida hopes to gain some confidence on offense against New Mexico State, which allowed 39.1 points per game last year. The Aggies lost their final 10 games in 2014, but running back Larry Rose III (1,102 yards) leads a team with 19 starters back.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Florida -37

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (2014: 2-10): Rose became the Aggies’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2011 a year ago as a freshman, but will need more efficient play from quarterback Tyler Rogers to improve on that. Rogers threw for 2,779 yards with 19 touchdowns in 2014 to go along with 23 interceptions, and his top target, Teldrick Morgan (75 catches, 903 yards) returns. Linebackers Rodney Butler, Derek Ibekwe and Dalton Herrington combined for 306 tackles in 2014 and are among 10 returnees on defense.

ABOUT FLORIDA (2014: 7-5): Harris and Grier could have an important new target with tight end Jake McGee, who suffered a broken leg in his Florida debut last season after recording 73 receptions in two years at Virginia. Running back Kelvin Taylor (1,073 career rushing yards) and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (53 catches, 810 yards, seven TDs in 2014) also bring experience. The Gators were 15th in the nation in total defense last year and should be strong again, led by corner Vernon Hargreaves III and defensive end Jonathan Bullard.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Gators have won 25 straight season openers, the second longest streak in the nation behind Nebraska (29).

2. New Mexico State, which lost its only meeting with Florida 70-21 in 1994, opens on the road for just the second time since 2008.

3. Florida S Keanu Neal (leg) is questionable while Gators LB Antonio Morrison is expected to play after suffering a serious knee injury in the Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 3.

PREDICTION: Florida 55, New Mexico State 14