Florida Atlantic 55, New Mexico State 10
November 23, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Florida Atlantic 55, New Mexico State 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATED final touchdown details in 5th graph.)

Florida Atlantic 55, New Mexico State 10: Jaquez Johnson passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns as the Owls routed the visiting Aggies.

Nexon Dorvilus had two scoring receptions and Daniel McKinney caught five passes for 138 yards as Florida Atlantic (5-6) won its third consecutive contest. Johnson also rushed for 79 yards as the Owls racked up 585 total yards.

Andrew McDonald rushed for a touchdown and was 13-of-27 passing for 136 yards for New Mexico State (1-10). The Aggies were 4-of-16 on third-down conversions and totaled 278 yards.

Lucky Whitehead began the onslaught with a 26-yard scoring run and later caught a 64-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Johnson teamed with Dorvilus on a 6-yard score to make it 28-0 before McDonald scored on a 1-yard keeper with 31 seconds left in the half.

Johnson and Dorvilus hooked up for a 33-yard score to make it 42-7 with 9:45 left in the third quarter. Damian Fortner scored on a 26-yard run in the final stanza, and D‘Joun Smith added a late TD run to cap the scoring.

