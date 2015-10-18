Georgia Southern 56, New Mexico State 26

Quarterback Kevin Ellison and running back Matt Breida each rushed for more than 100 yards and scored touchdowns, fueling Georgia Southern’s 56-26 rout of visiting New Mexico State on Saturday.

The Eagles racked up 507 rushing yards, while attempting only eight passes. Ellison finished with 104 rushing yards on six carries and Breida had 137 yards and a touchdown on 13 rushes. Running backs Wesley Fields and LA Ramsby each scored touchdowns as the Eagles jumped out to a 28-0 lead and led 35-7 at halftime.

Ramsby and running back Favian Upshaw each scored twice for Georgia Southern (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt), which has won five straight since dropping its opener against West Virginia and plays at Appalachian State in a big conference game next week.

Will Clemment returned a fumble 74 yards for a touchdown in the second half for the Aggies (0-6, 0-2), who have lost 16 consecutive games.

New Mexico State quarterback Andrew Allen passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns - two to wide receiver Joshua Bowen.