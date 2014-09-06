New Mexico State 34, Georgia State 31: Tyler Rogers tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Teldrick Morgan with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as the visiting Aggies edged the Panthers.

After Nick Arbuckle’s 1-yard run gave Georgia State (1-1) a 31-27 lead with 2:30 remaining, New Mexico State (2-0) raced down the field for the go-ahead score. Rogers, who completed 25-of-44 passes for 240 yards, threw his third scoring strike - and second to Morgan (eight catches, 89 yards) - when he connected with junior wideout over the middle.

Joseph Matthews reeled in a 5-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Aggies erased a 17-point deficit to claim a 27-24 lead. Rodney Butler had a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the second quarter for New Mexico State.

Krstyen Hammon rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns and Arbuckle completed 21-of-37 passes for 296 yards for the Panthers. Avery Sweeting proved to be his most trusted target, catching eight balls for 94 yards.

After Hammon scored his second touchdown to start the third, the Aggies responded as Rogers sandwiched scoring strikes around Maxwell Johnson’s second field goal to give New Mexico State a 27-24 lead. Undaunted, Georgia State constructed a 13-play, 86-yard drive in just over 5 1/2 minutes before Arbuckle crossed the goal line.