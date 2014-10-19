(Updated: CHANGES to New Mexico State in Para 4)

Idaho 29, New Mexico State 17: Jayshawn Jordan had two fourth-quarter interceptions as the Vandals held off the visiting Aggies for their first win of the season.

Chad Chalich was 18-of-32 for 192 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Idaho (1-6, 1-4 Sun Belt). Joshua McCain had 11 catches for 139 yards and a score while Jerrel Brown rushed for 151 yards and a score on 23 carries.

Larry Rose III led New Mexico State (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) with 137 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Tyler Rogers was 3-of-5 – with both incompletions ending up in Jordan’s hands – in fourth-quarter relief of Andrew Allen, who went 6-of-11 for 88 yards and an interception.

Jordan’s first interception at the New Mexico State 14 set up a scoring run by Brown on the next play and accounted for the final score with 7:31 remaining, and Jordan stepped in front of another pass from Brown two plays later at the Vandals’ 45. The Aggies ended a run of four field goals – three by Idaho’s Austin Rehkow – since the first had quarter with a 33-yard scoring run from Rose to pull New Mexico State within 23-17 with 12:11 remaining.

Idaho led 20-10 at the half thanks to a defense that held the Aggies to four first downs and set up a 49-yard scoring pass from Chalich to McCain to give the Vandals a 14-7 lead. After Richard Montgomery ran 4 yards for a touchdown to open the game for Idaho, New Mexico State responded with a 79-yard scoring run from Rose.