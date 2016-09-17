Preview: New Mexico State at Kentucky

Jordan Jones raised some eyebrows after last week's 45-7 loss to No. 23 Florida when he implied that some of his Kentucky teammates gave up, telling reporters: “Sometimes when we’re down, a lot of people on our team just tend to quit and think it’s over, and I don’t think it’s over until it’s actually over.” The Wildcats hope to prove their star sophomore linebacker wrong and right the ship when they host New Mexico State on Saturday.

“I don’t know exactly what his intent was, but Jordan backs it up,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Monday during his weekly press conference. “I wouldn’t use the word ‘quit.’ I’d like to say I’d rather have guys respond the way he does. I think that’s a beautiful quote for you guys, but I don’t think he means it that way. I think he means it that we need to respond.” Jones has registered an SEC-high 28 tackles this season - third nationally - and is one of the few bright spots on a squad that allowed Southern Miss to score the final 34 points in a season-opening 44-35 loss. The Wildcats must get more from sophomore quarterback Drew Barker (50 percent completion rate, four touchdowns, four interceptions), who was 2-of-10 for 10 yards versus Florida. The Aggies, picked to finish ninth in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll, are coming off a 32-31 victory over rival New Mexico after dropping their season opener 38-22 to UTEP.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Kentucky -19.5

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (1-1): The Aggies are led by senior quarterback Tyler Rogers, who is 38-for-76 with two touchdowns this season while totaling a team-high 84 rushing yards and a score. Junior running back Larry Rose III, the reigning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and New Mexico State's No. 5 all-time rusher with 2,753 yards in his first two seasons, has yet to make his 2016 debut and is doubtful to play Saturday because of a sports hernia. The Wildcats must try to steer clear of senior linebacker Rodney Butler, who recorded a career-high 24 tackles last week - two shy of the school record - and leads the nation at 19.5 per game.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (0-2): Junior running back Stanley Boom Williams is off to a solid start by averaging 6.4 yards on 25 carries. Junior wide receiver Garrett Johnson recorded six catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns versus Southern Miss, but was kept off the scoresheet against Florida. The secondary is led by junior cornerback J.D. Harmon, who has two interceptions (seven career), one break up and two passes defended.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Wildcats have forced a turnover in eight consecutive games and lead the SEC with four interceptions this season, but own a minus-3 turnover margin.

2. New Mexico State is 0-19 versus the SEC.

3. Kentucky is being dominated in time of possession by an average of 38:59 to 21:01.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 42, New Mexico State 22