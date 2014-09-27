Preview: New Mexico State at LSU

No. 18 LSU looks to bounce back from itsfirst loss when it takes on visiting New Mexico State in its finalnon-conference game of the season on Saturday. The Tigers fought back from alarge deficit against Mississippi State last week before falling tothe Bulldogs in their Southeastern Conference opener. The Aggies arealso coming off a loss, dropping a 38-35 shootout to in-state rivalNew Mexico.

During the Les Miles era, LSU hasbeen unbeatable in non-conference regular-season games, going 38-0,and currently holds the nation’s longest winning streak in thosecontests at 48. The 34 points allowed by the LSU defense againstMississippi State were the most allowed by the Tigers since a 38-17loss to then-No. 1 Alabama last November. LSU can’t overlook theAggies’ offense, which comes in averaging 30.4 points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network.LINE: LSU -42.5

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (2-2):Aggies coach Doug Martin knows the situation his team is in headingto face LSU on the road, and he just hopes to see some improvementfrom his team against the nationally ranked Tigers. New Mexico Stateis averaging two turnovers a game, something Martin is hoping willimprove even against the very quick LSU defense. We all know thatwe are taking a knife to a gunfight, Martin told the Las CrucesSun-News. They have tremendous players and unbelievable talent, butwe can get a lot out of this football game. We have to learn that youcan play a game without turning the ball over.

ABOUT LSU (3-1): It’s not afull-blown quarterback controversy yet, but backup Brandon Harrisimpressed with his play against Mississippi State, going 6-of-9 for140 yards and two touchdowns off the bench in place of starter Anthony Jennings, nearly leading the Tigers frombehind. Miles took note of the freshman’s play, saying that Harrismade enough plays to make Miles consider making a change at theposition. It was a tremendous lift, and he earned some moreplaying time without question, Miles said. And he earned somemore consideration at quarterback. He makes a case for Brandon Harrisat quarterback.

EXTRA POINTS

1. LSU WR Travin Dural leads theSEC in yards per catch at 27.4, catching four touchdowns among his 18receptions.

2. New Mexico State hasn’t givenup a sack this season while the Tigers’ defense has 10 through fourgames.

3. LSU is 35-4 in games played inSeptember under Miles, including a 24-2 record at home, with lastweek’s loss to Mississippi State being the second such setback.

PREDICTION: LSU 48, New MexicoState 20