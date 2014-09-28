LSU 63, New Mexico State 7

No. 18 LSU 63, New Mexico State7: Brandon Harris came off the bench to throw for three touchdownsand run for two more to lead the host Tigers to an easy victory overthe Aggies.

Harris, a freshman whoalmost led LSU (4-1) from behind last week off the bench againstMississippi State, came in midway through the second quarter andfinished 11-of-14 for 178 yards and rushed for 36 yards. LeonardFournette ran 18 times for 122 yards and two scores, while MalachiDupre had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Rogers was 14-of-31 for 86yards and threw two interceptions for New Mexico State (2-3), which like the Tigers finished with four turnovers. Andrew Allen rushed five times for 113yards and the Aggies’ only score.

Things started slow for the LSUoffense with starter Anthony Jennings under center with the Tigersleading just 14-0 when Harris entered the game and one of thosescores coming on an interception return. But in the final 5:52 of thesecond quarter, the Tigers scored four times, with Fournette going infrom 17 and 5 yards out, Harris finding Dupre for a 27-yard score andMelvin Jones for a 3-yard touchdown for a 42-7 halftime advantage.

Harris opened the scoring in thethird with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Travin Dural, then scored onrushing touchdowns of 1 and 2 yards to close out the scoring. TheTigers finished with 563 yards of total offense, including 363 yardson the ground for an average of 6.7 yards per carry.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The two teamscombined for six turnovers in the first quarter. … Allen‘stouchdown run of 79 yards was the longest rush of the season for theAggies. … LSU is 39-0 under coach Les Miles in non-conferenceregular-season games.