New Mexico 38, New Mexico State 29
October 4, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

New Mexico 38, New Mexico State 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New Mexico rallied from a 15-point deficit early in the third quarter to beat intrastate rival New Mexico State 38-29 in a nonconference game on Saturday night in Albuquerque, N.M.

The Aggies’ loss overshadowed a career-high 260 yards rushing on 21 carries by running back Larry Rose III.

Rose had 250 yards by the time the Aggies took a 29-14 lead with 11:40 left in the third quarter on a 39-yard field goal by kicker Parker Davidson.

New Mexico scored on its next three possessions using its triple-option offense to take the lead.

A 6-yard touchdown run by running back Richard McQuarley and a successful two-point conversion by running back Lamar Jordan cut New Mexico State’s lead to 29-22.

Running back Jhurell Pressley’s 32-yard touchdown run and kicker Jason Sanders’ extra point tied the score at 29 with 2:41 left in the third quarter.

The barrage of scoring runs ended on running back Teriyon Gipson’s 36-yard touchdown with 10:19 left in the fourth quarter. Sanders’ kick put the Lobos ahead 36-29.

New Mexico defensive end Maurice Daniels capped the scoring by sacking New Mexico State quarterback Nick Jeanty for a safety with two minutes left.

