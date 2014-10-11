Troy 41, New Mexico State 24: Brandon Burks rushed for a personal high 176 yards and the Trojans earned their first victory of the season with a win over the visiting Aggies.

Burks entered the game with just 114 rushing yards on the season but averaged 17.6 yards a carry against the Aggies, as the Trojans finished with 360 yards on the ground and 571 yards in total offense. Quarterback Brandon Silvers finished with 70 yards rushing and a touchdown while Jordan Chunn rushed for two touchdowns for the Trojans (1-5, 1-1 Sun Belt).

After starting the season 2-0 New Mexico State (2-5, 1-2) has dropped its last five games although quarterback Tyler Rogers was a bright spot in completing 22-of-32 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Larry Rose III ran for 85 yards and a touchdown while Teldrick Morgan had seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies.

After Rose scored on a 53-yard run in the second quarter to bring New Mexico State within 10-7, the Trojans Chandler Worthy returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. With 37 seconds remaining before halftime, Troy’s Ryan Kay connected on a 41-yard field goal for a 20-7 lead.

Troy led 10-0 after a Silvers 12-yard touchdown run and a Kay 28-yard field goal in the first quarter. Rogers found Jarrel Brown for a 30-yard touchdown with 5:08 left in the third quarter to bring the Aggies within 27-17, but Troy added Chunn’s 18-yard TD run and Silvers’ 35-yard touchdown pass to Worthy in the fourth quarter.