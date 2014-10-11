FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Troy 41, New Mexico State 24
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 11, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Troy 41, New Mexico State 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Troy 41, New Mexico State 24: Brandon Burks rushed for a personal high 176 yards and the Trojans earned their first victory of the season with a win over the visiting Aggies.

Burks entered the game with just 114 rushing yards on the season but averaged 17.6 yards a carry against the Aggies, as the Trojans finished with 360 yards on the ground and 571 yards in total offense. Quarterback Brandon Silvers finished with 70 yards rushing and a touchdown while Jordan Chunn rushed for two touchdowns for the Trojans (1-5, 1-1 Sun Belt).

After starting the season 2-0 New Mexico State (2-5, 1-2) has dropped its last five games although quarterback Tyler Rogers was a bright spot in completing 22-of-32 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Larry Rose III ran for 85 yards and a touchdown while Teldrick Morgan had seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies.

After Rose scored on a 53-yard run in the second quarter to bring New Mexico State within 10-7, the Trojans Chandler Worthy returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. With 37 seconds remaining before halftime, Troy’s Ryan Kay connected on a 41-yard field goal for a 20-7 lead.

Troy led 10-0 after a Silvers 12-yard touchdown run and a Kay 28-yard field goal in the first quarter. Rogers found Jarrel Brown for a 30-yard touchdown with 5:08 left in the third quarter to bring the Aggies within 27-17, but Troy added Chunn’s 18-yard TD run and Silvers’ 35-yard touchdown pass to Worthy in the fourth quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.