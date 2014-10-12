(Updated: CORRECTING: Time of Brown’s TD in Para 5.)

Troy 41, New Mexico State 24: Brandon Burks rushed for a career-high 176 yards as the Trojans earned their first victory of the season with a triumph over the visiting Aggies.

Burks entered the game with just 114 rushing yards on the season but averaged 17.6 per carry against the Aggies, as the Trojans finished with 360 yards on the ground and 571 in total offense. Brandon Silvers completed 23-of-30 passes for 211 yards and ran for an additional 70 yards and a touchdown while Jordan Chunn scored twice on the ground for the Trojans (1-5, 1-1 Sun Belt).

New Mexico State (2-5, 1-2) has dropped its last five games after starting the season with two wins, although Tyler Rogers was a bright spot as he was 22-of-32 for 272 yards with two TDs and an interception. Larry Rose III ran for 85 yards and a score while Teldrick Morgan had seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies.

After Rose scored on a 53-yard run in the second quarter to bring New Mexico State within 10-7, Chandler Worthy returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. With 37 seconds remaining before halftime, Ryan Kay booted a 41-yard field goal to give Troy a 20-7 lead.

Troy led 10-0 after one quarter on Silvers’ 12-yard touchdown run and Kay’s 28-yard field goal. Rogers found Jarrel Brown for a 30-yard touchdown with 5:28 left in the third quarter to bring the Aggies within 27-17, but Chunn ran for an 18-yard TD and Silvers completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Worthy in the fourth.