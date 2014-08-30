FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Force 44, Nicholls State 16
August 30, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Air Force 44, Nicholls State 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Air Force 44, Nicholls State 16: Jacobi Owens rushed for 233 yards on 23 carries in his college debut as the Falcons routed the visiting Colonels.

Devin Rushing scored two rushing touchdowns as Air Force (1-0) rolled up 539 yards on the ground. Garrett Brown, Shayne Davern, Broam Hart and Paco Salano also rushed for touchdowns.

Tobias Lofton scored on an 18-yard run for Nicholls State (0-1). Kalen Henderson was 12-of-25 for 136 passing yards as the Colonels lost their seventh straight game.

Lofton’s first-quarter scoring run and a 37-yard field goal by Francisco Condado tied the game at 9 early in the second quarter. Hart’s 6-yard run with 10:04 left in the half put the Falcons ahead to stay and Rushing’s first score made it 23-9 in a half that concluded with Owens having 171 yards.

Davern scored from the 1 and Rushing added on a 15-yard rushing TD as Air Force stretched the lead to 37-9 in the third quarter. Solano tacked on an 11-yard scoring run with 8:06 to play to make it 35 consecutive points before Nicholls State scored when backup quarterback Beaux Hebert (6-of-6, 64 yards) tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Darryl Watson II with 2:37 to play.

