Preview: Nicholls State at Arkansas

Arkansas looks to end a 10-game losing streak Saturday when the Razorbacks host Nicholls State, which has lost seven in a row. The Razorbacks, who finished last in the SEC West last year, opened the season with an encouraging effort last Saturday at Auburn before fading in the second half of a 45-21 loss. They’ll look to put together a complete game against Nicholls State, which allowed 35 unanswered points to Air Force en route to a season-opening 44-16 loss.

Nicholls State, a Football Championship Subdivision team facing its first-ever SEC opponent, faces an uphill battle against the Razorbacks’ offensive line. The Colonels allowed 539 rushing yards in their loss to Air Force and could be in for a long afternoon against the Razorbacks, who rushed for 151 yards in the first half against Auburn. Running backs Alex Collins, Jonathan Williams and Korliss Marshall should all receive plenty of work for Arkansas, which boasts one of the largest offensive lines in the country.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: None.

ABOUT NICHOLLS STATE (0-1): The Colonels, who play five of their first six games on the road, were picked to finish ninth in the 11-team Southland Conference. Senior quarterback Kalen Henderson was sacked four times against Air Force and threw for just 136 yards before backup Beaux Hebert provided a spark late in the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive. Linebacker Davin Bowie had a team-high 11 tackles against Air Force for the Colonels, who are 3-21 against FBS teams since 2000.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (0-1, 0-1 SEC): The Razorbacks’ defense is led by preseason All-SEC selection Trey Flowers, who recorded nine tackles against Auburn and enters Saturday’s play with 12 career sacks. After the Razorbacks’ secondary appeared fatigued in the second half against Auburn, coach Bret Bielema said he’ll give reserves such as freshmen Henre’ Toliver and Josh Liddell more playing time on Saturday. Junior quarterback Brandon Allen threw to 10 different receivers last week, but he was also victimized by five dropped passes.

1. The Razorbacks have won seven consecutive home openers by an average margin of 27.5 points.

2. Nicholls State is 0-31 when trailing at halftime since the start of the 2010 season.

3. Arkansas is 6-0 against current members of the Southland Conference.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 47, Nicholls State 13