Arkansas 73, Nicholls State 7: Brandon Allen threw four touchdowns and Alex Collins rushed for 131 yards and three scores as the Razorbacks snapped their 10-game losing streak with a dominant effort against the visiting Colonels.

Jonathan Williams rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown while Keon Hatcher accounted for two scores for Arkansas (1-1), which rolled up 684 yards in total offense and led 56-0 at the break after scoring eight touchdowns on 20 plays in the first half. Jared Cornelius, Drew Morgan and Cody Hollister each added TD receptions to help the Razorbacks bounce back from last Saturday’s 45-21 loss at Auburn.

Nicholls State (0-2) quarterback Kalen Henderson threw for 105 yards and provided the Colonels’ lone offensive highlight on a third-quarter 1-yard TD pass to Keenan Canty. The Colonels, who have lost eight in a row, were held to 242 yards in total offense and finished with 34 rushing yards.

The Razorbacks led 14-0 after just two offensive plays as Hatcher rushed for an 82-yard score on their first play from scrimmage and Collins began their next possession with a 33-yard TD run. Collins added a 2-yard TD run late in the first quarter following D.J. Dean’s 63-yard punt return to extend the lead to 35-0.

Arkansas, which won its eighth consecutive home opener, pulled ahead 49-0 with six minutes left in the half on Williams’ 90-yard TD run. Allen was 4-of-5 for 117 yards for the efficient Razorbacks, whose 73 points tied for third all-time in school history.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas’ 56 first-half points are the most in a single half by a Bret Bielema-coached team. … Tobias Lofton had a team-high 36 yards rushing for Nicholls State, which fell to 3-22 against FBS schools since 2000. … The Razorbacks scored five touchdowns on 12 plays in the first quarter, when they outgained the Colonels 233-5.