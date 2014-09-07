(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Arkansas 73, Nicholls State 7: Brandon Allen threw four touchdowns and Alex Collins rushed for 131 yards and three scores as the Razorbacks snapped their 10-game losing streak with a dominant effort against the visiting Colonels.

Jonathan Williams rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown while Keon Hatcher accounted for two scores for Arkansas (1-1), which rolled up 684 yards in total offense and led 56-0 at the break after scoring eight touchdowns on 20 plays. Jared Cornelius, Drew Morgan and Cody Hollister each added TD receptions to help the Razorbacks bounce back from last Saturday’s 45-21 loss at Auburn.

Quarterback Kalen Henderson threw for 105 yards and provided Nicholls State’s lone offensive highlight on a third-quarter 1-yard TD pass to Keenan Canty. The Colonels (0-2), who have lost eight in a row, were held to 242 yards in total offense and finished with 34 rushing yards.

The Razorbacks led 14-0 after just two offensive plays as Hatcher rushed for an 82-yard score on their first play from scrimmage and Collins began their next possession with a 33-yard TD run. Collins added a 2-yard TD run late in the first quarter following D.J. Dean’s 63-yard punt return to extend the lead to 35-0.

Arkansas, which won its eighth consecutive home opener, pulled ahead 49-0 with six minutes left in the half on Williams’ 90-yard TD run. Allen was 4-of-5 for 117 yards for the efficient Razorbacks, whose 73 points tied for third all-time in school history.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas’ 56 first-half points are the most in a single half by a Bret Bielema-coached team. … Tobias Lofton had a team-high 36 yards rushing for Nicholls State, which fell to 3-22 against FBS schools since 2000. … The Razorbacks scored five touchdowns on 12 plays in the first quarter, when they outgained the Colonels 233-5.