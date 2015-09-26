Colorado 48, Nicholls State 0

Sophomore running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns and converted sophomore running back Donovan Lee had 103 yards and one score as Colorado rolled to a 48-0 rout of Nicholls State at Boulder, Colo.

Junior quarterback Sefo Liufau passed for 227 yards and one touchdown for the Buffaloes (3-1), who racked up 636 yards of total offense. Senior running back Christian Powell and redshirt freshman running back Kyle Evans rushed for one touchdown apiece and redshirt freshman receiver Jay MacIntyre had a scoring reception.

Junior quarterback Tuskani Figaro was 6-for-22 passing for 40 yards and two interceptions for the Colonels (0-3). Nicholls State, which gained just 166 yards, has lost 21 consecutive games.

Lee was moved from receiver to running back earlier this week due to Colorado’s shortage at the position after some injuries. He made the transition appear seamless when he broke loose for a 59-scoring run to make it 38-0 with 4:22 left in the third quarter.

Colorado pulled away quickly with three touchdowns in the first 10:05. The Buffaloes opened the contest with a six-play, 70-yard drive that was culminated by Lindsay’s 4-yard run.

Powell scored from a yard out with 9:34 left in the opening quarter and Liufau tossed a 38-yard scoring pass to MacIntyre to make it 21-0. Junior kicker Diego Gonzalez booted a 46-yard field goal to make it a 24-point advantage with 2:21 left in the half and Lindsay’s 1-yard run boosted the lead to 31 points midway through the third quarter.