Preview: Nicholls State at Georgia

A dominant final 21 minutes, the debut of the nation’s top quarterback prospect and the return of an injured star all made Kirby Smart’s head coaching debut memorable, but he expects a better performance as No. 9 Georgia hosts Nicholls State in Saturday’s home opener. “I anticipate a lot of improvement,” Smart told reporters after Tuesday’s practice, three days after the Bulldogs rallied for a 33-24 victory over North Carolina in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.

It would be hard to imagine Nick Chubb being better than in his first game since a devastating knee injury, as the SEC player of the week rushed 32 times for 222 yards and a backbreaking 55-yard touchdown run. Freshman quarterback Jacob Eason showed glimpses of potential in his Georgia debut, but the Bulldogs are expected to play both Eason and senior Greyson Lambert this week. Saturday could go a long way to determining who is the starter moving forward, with Georgia beginning SEC play next weekend at Missouri. The Colonels are no stranger to facing FBS programs, as Saturday will mark their ninth road game against an FBS team since 2013.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: OFF

ABOUT NICHOLLS STATE (2015: 3-8): The Colonels return 18 starters, including nine on defense and quarterback Tuskani Figaro, for coach Tim Rebowe’s second season. Figaro completed 55.5 percent of his passes in 2015 and averaged 4.9 yards per rush while scoring five rushing touchdowns. All-Southland Conference safety B.T. Sanders finished second on the team in tackles and forced three fumbles a season ago.

ABOUT GEORGIA (1-0): Chubb showed no impact from his injury, recording his third career 200-yard rushing performance, and the Bulldogs hope fellow running back Sony Michel (broken left forearm) will be cleared to make his season debut Saturday. Eason sparked the Bulldogs after Lambert struggled early, completing 8-of-12 passes for 131 yards and showing no hesitation to throw deep. The Bulldogs’ defense shut out North Carolina – an offense that averaged 40.7 points per contest last season – over the final 21:34 and limited the Tar Heels to 315 yards of total offense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia S Maurice Smith, a transfer from Alabama, broke up two passes and recorded five tackles in an impressive debut last week.

2. Special teams is an area of focus this week, after the Bulldogs gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown and K William Ham missed one of his two field-goal attempts.

3. Bulldogs WR Isaiah McKenzie set career highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (122) last week, and caught his first career touchdown pass.

PREDICTION: Georgia 57, Nicholls State 7