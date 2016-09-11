Fields, Ellison fuel Georgia Southern to victory

Wesley Fields and Kevin Ellison each score a touchdown in the second half, helping Georgia Southern pull away from host South Alabama for a 24-9 win Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Georgia Southern opened the second half with a tone-setting, nine-play, 71-yard scoring drive, capped by a 5-yard touchdown run from Fields that put the Eagles up 17-6.

Ellison added to the lead early in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 27-yard touchdown run to put Georgia Southern ahead 24-7.

South Alabama (1-1) was coming off its upset of Mississippi State, the most notable win for the Jaguars' program since joining the FBS in 2009.

Georgia Southern (2-0) got a short touchdown run from L.A. Ramsby and a field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo in the first half and led 10-6 at intermission.

The Eagles rushed for more than 300 yards, including 108 from quarterback Favian Upshaw. Upshaw also completed six of nine passes for 127 yards.

South Alabama's points came on three Gavin Patterson field goals. Jaguars quarterback Dallas Davis completed 21 of 42 passes for 279 yards.

Georgia Southern has yet to surrender a touchdown in its first two games.