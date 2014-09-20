North Texas 77, Nicholls State 3: Dajon Williams threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores in his first collegiate start as the host Mean Green rolled.

Carlos Harris rushed for 67 yards and had five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown for North Texas (2-2). Reggie Pegram added 62 rushing yards and two scores for the Mean Green while Marcus Smith had two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Mean Green blocked two punts, setting up Pegram’s short TD runs, and got a 75-yard punt return from Darvin Kidsy in the third quarter. Michael Henry rushed for 95 yards and Demon Bolt had four catches for 38 yards to lead Nicholls State (0-4).

Williams had two touchdowns in the game’s first two minutes, running in for an 8-yard score on the opening drive and hitting Harris for a 41-yard touchdown one play after James Jones’ interception. The Mean Green scored two touchdowns in a 30-second span in the second quarter as Jones returned another interception 33 yards for a 35-3 lead one play after Williams scored on a 5-yard run.

Williams added TD passes to Smith and Willy Ivery for a 49-3 halftime lead. Erick Evans added a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter for a 70-3 lead and the Mean Green, which recorded a school-record nine sacks, capped the scoring on Zac Whitfield’s 98-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter.