Buffalo 36, Norfolk State 7
September 20, 2014 / 11:15 PM / 3 years ago

Buffalo 36, Norfolk State 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Buffalo 36, Norfolk State 7: Joe Licata threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulls dominated in their home victory against the Spartans.

Licata finished 13-of-25 and added a 1-yard rushing touchdown while Anthone Taylor rushed for 116 yards on 28 carries for Buffalo (2-2). Two of Licatas touchdown strikes went to Devon Hughes, who finished with a career-best 120 yards on five catches.

FCS member Norfolk State (0-4) had difficulty moving the ball against Buffalo and was held to just 215 yards of total offense. The Spartans scored their only touchdown in the first quarter on Isaac Whites 68-yard reception from Terrance Ervin which tied the game at 7.

The Bulls took a 7-0 lead on a 92-yard pass from Licata to Hughes - the longest touchdown reception in school history. After the Spartans’ touchdown, Licata found Hughes again, this time from 9 yards out.

A Spartans muffed punt gave the Bulls a short field and Buffalo capitalized with a 3-yard touchdown reception by Ron Willoughby, who also caught a 17-yard touchdown from Tony Daniel in the fourth quarter. With five seconds left in the first half, Patrick Clarke added a 39-yard field goal to give the Bulls a 23-7 halftime lead.

