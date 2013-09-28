FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norfolk State 27, Morgan State 21
September 28, 2013

Norfolk State 27, Morgan State 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Norfolk State 27, Morgan State 21: Tyler Clark completed 18-of-28 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Spartans held on to beat the Bears in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both.

Brendon Riddick added 17 carries for a game-high 70 yards and a score for Norfolk State (1-3, 1-0 MEAC). Keith Johnson added two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Seth Higgins led Morgan State (0-5, 0-1) with 12 rushes for 63 yards and two scores. Higgins also completed 5-of-14 passes for 83 yards with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

After Higgins’ 1-yard run gave the Bears a 7-0 lead with 1:04 left in the first quarter, Clark found Lynden Trail for a 4-yard score with 3:37 left in the half. Ryan Lee hit a 21-yard field goal just before halftime and Clark connected with Johnson for a 33-yard score to increase the Spartans’ cushion to 17-7 with 2:24 left in the third quarter.

Higgins rushed in from 8 yards out to pull Morgan State within 20-14 with 11:49 to play, but Riddick capped an eight-play, 50-yard drive on a 2-yard run with 3:03 left to make it 27-14. Higgins found Chris Flowers for a 12-yard score with 1:58 left, but Morgan State would get no closer.

