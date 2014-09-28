Norfolk State 15, Morgan State 14: Tyler Clark scored from a yard out with 29 seconds remaining as the host Spartans rallied to defeat the Bears for the eighth straight time.

Eric Pittman finished with 81 yards rushing on 16 attempts to pace Norfolk State (1-4, 1-1 MEAC), which stopped a six-game losing streak dating to last season. Brendon Riddick ran for 64 yards and Clark added 28 more as the Spartans amassed 240 of their 303 total yards on the ground.

Herb Walker Jr. rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown while freshman wide receiver Orlando Johnson added a fourth-quarter TD run for Morgan State (2-3, 0-1), which fell short of winning three straight for the first time since Oct. 8-29, 2011. Robert Council went 4-for-15 for 38 yards and carried 14 times for 62 yards as the Bears fell to 11-18 all-time in the series.

Morgan State used eight plays to go 79 yards on the opening possession, but Council fumbled at the Norfolk State 1 to spoil the Bears’ best scoring opportunity through three quarters. Cameron Marouf converted field goals of 43 and 26 yards to stake the Spartans to a six-point lead at the break and added a 44-yarder to cap the first drive of the second half.

Johnson ended Morgan State’s scoring drought with a 23-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter while Council and Walker handled every carry on the Bears’ nine-play, 65-yard drive on their next possession to make it 14-9. Following an exchange of punts, Norfolk State converted three times on third or fourth down before completing a 14-play, 49-yard march with Clark’s score.