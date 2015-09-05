Preview: Norfolk State at Rutgers

(Updated: RECASTS graf 2 to include Thursday suspensions)

Things have been far from smooth for Rutgers in its transition into the Big Ten Conference. The Scarlet Knights begin another season already steeped in controversy when they host FCS foe Norfolk State in the opener for both teams Saturday.

Rutgers coach Kyle Flood could face a possible NCAA suspension for his alleged involvement in an academic issue regarding one of his players. The Scarlet Knights have also suspended five players, including standout wide receiver Leonte Carroo and sophomore quarterback Chris Laviano, for the first half of the opener for curfew violations and had five more players - three of them starters - arrested and ultimately suspended Thursday for their part in a fight in April that left one man with a broken jaw. Still, Flood and the Knights probably won’t face many problems against the overmatched Spartans. Rutgers has outscored Norfolk State 128-0 in three games since 2007.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews. LINE: NL

ABOUT NORFOLK STATE (2014: 4-8): The Spartans return 15 starters for first-year coach Latrell Scott including wide receiver Isaac White, who led the team with 48 receptions for 664 yards and seven scores last season. Norfolk State, however, generated very little offense elsewhere, averaging just 11.7 points while failing to reach double figures five times. Terrance Ervin, who was expected to start at quarterback for the Spartans, quit the team in August, leaving Florida Atlantic transfer Greg Hankerson as the starter.

ABOUT RUTGERS (2014: 8-5): Redshirt sophomore Hayden Rettig, who transferred from LSU and sat out last season, will start at quarterback for the Knights. Rettig didn’t play at all with the Tigers but won the starting nod, perhaps aided by the suspension of Laviano, with a solid preseason campaign. After finishing 3-5 in its inaugural season in the Big Ten, Rutgers was picked to finish sixth in the conference’s East Divsion in the preseason media poll, thanks in part to the presence of Paul James, who leads a deep ground game for the Knights and appears back to full strength after tearing his ACL in the fourth game last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rutgers defeated Norfolk State 38-0 in 2013.

2. Rutgers DE Kemoko Turay ranked sixth in the Big Ten with 7.5 sacks last season.

3. Scott comes to Norfolk from Virginia State, where he compiled a 19-4 overall record and a 15-0 CIAA mark in two seasons.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 50, Norfolk State 6