Rutgers dismisses 5 arrested players

Rutgers coach Kyle Flood dismissed five players from the football team on Saturday following their arrests earlier this week.

The dismissals were announced 10 minutes before the Scarlet Knights’ season opener against Norfolk State that kicked off at noon.

Dismissed from the team were four defensive backs -- sophomore Dre Boggs, junior Nadir Barnwell, junior Ruhann Peele and junior Delon Stephenson -- and sophomore fullback Razohnn Gross. Barnwell, Boggs and Stephenson were slated to be starters.

Boggs, 20, was arrested on the most serious charges -- robbery, burglary while armed and conspiracy to commit an armed robbery. Barnwell, Peele, Gross and Stephenson were charged with aggravated assault, riot and conspiracy to commit a riot for allegedly attacking a group of four people in April. A 19-year-old Rutgers student suffered a broken jaw in the assault.

Bail was set Thursday at $500,000 for Boggs; $75,000 for Stephenson and $25,000 for the others. Athletic director Julie Hermann announced their indefinite suspensions Thursday.

The dismissals come afer a turbulent preseason for the Scarlet Knights and Flood. University officials are investigating whether the head coach violated NCAA rules by contacting a faculty member about Barnwell’s academic standing.