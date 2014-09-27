Preview: North Carolina at Clemson

North Carolina hasnt stopped many drives this season and Clemson will be looking to get its offense revving Saturday night when the Tigers host the Tar Heels in an ACC game. Clemson will have a different starting quarterback as freshman Deshaun Watson takes over for senior Cole Stoudt after nearly leading the Tigers to an upset over top-ranked Florida State last weekend. The Tar Heels plan to continue their quarterback rotation of Marquise Williams and Mitch Trubisky, but need to find a solution for a defense that allowed 70 points and 789 total yards  both program records  in a loss last week against Eastern Carolina.

Williams led North Carolina in rushing last season and is tops again, but coach Larry Fedora hasnt been waiting long to insert Trubisky into games this season, giving him the nod on the third series against Eastern Carolina. Quinshad Davis has nine catches and one touchdown on the season, a slow start considering he finished with 48 catches and 10 touchdowns last season. Mack Hollins has emerged as a big-play receiver for North Carolina, totaling 242 yards on his eight grabs, thanks in part to a 91-yard touchdown against San Diego State two weeks ago.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Clemson -14.5

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (2-1, 0-0 ACC): The Tar Heels have one bright spot on defense and thats cornerback Brian Walker, who has three interceptions this season, tied for fourth in the nation. One of his picks went for a 100-yard touchdown return against San Diego State, one of just three in program history of 100 yards or more. Getting more pressure on the opposing quarterback would be a good place to start for the rest of the defense as the Tar Heels have just four sacks this season.

CLEMSON (1-2, 0-1 ACC): Ammon Lakip is 4-for-7 on field goals this season, including two big misses against Florida State, leaving Bradley Pinion knocking on the door if Lakip continues to struggle. The Tigers had that position covered the last four years by Chandler Catanzaro, who made 39 of his final 41 field goal attempts for the Tigers and now boots for the Arizona Cardinals. Clemson safety Jadar Johnson has been the teams ball hawk so far this season, taking two interceptions and returning one for a touchdown.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson led the nation in tackles for loss last season and the Tigers are currently second at 9.7 a game.

2. Clemson DE Vic Beasley has 25 career sacks, three shy of the school record shared by Gaines Adams and Michael Dean Perry.

3. The 789 yards allowed by the Tar Heels last week was 120 more than the previous program record.

PREDICTION: Clemson 42, North Carolina 35