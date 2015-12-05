Preview: North Carolina vs. Clemson

Two of the most prolific offenses in the nation will be on display when top-ranked Clemson meets No. 8 North Carolina at the ACC championship game Saturday in Charlotte. The unbeaten Tigers scored at least 33 points in nine of their 12 games while North Carolina is averaging 41.2 points to lead the league while winning a school-record 11 straight contests.

“The key will be which defense plays the best,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. “All I know is if you give someone a short field, you’re in for a long day.” The Tigers can seal a spot in the College Football Playoff and extend the longest winning streak in the country to 16 games while led by ACC Player of the Year Deshaun Watson at quarterback. The Tar Heels aren’t without hope to make the CFP, but they’ll need a convincing victory behind versatile signal-caller Marquise Williams along with a big effort on the other side of the ball. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” North Carolina linebacker Jeff Schoettmer told reporters. “As a competitor and an athlete, you want to play the best team. And to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -5

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (11-1, 8-0 ACC): Running back Elijah Hood may be the biggest factor in the Tar Heels’ rise with 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns while Williams has run for another 786 and 10. Williams, who has thrown 18 scoring passes, has four receivers who have accumulated at least 25 catches and 435 yards, with Mack Hollins (26, 670, eight touchdowns) leading the way. Safety Donnie Miles (99 tackles) and linebacker Shakeel Rashad (98) lead the defense, which allowed 61 points over the last two games but is averaging 20.8 against overall.

ABOUT CLEMSON (12-0, 8-0): Watson, who is the only player in the country with at least 3,000 yards passing and 750 rushing, has completed 70.4 percent of his passes – third-best in the nation. Wayne Gallman (1,145 yards, nine rushing TDs) returned to gain 102 yards on 19 carries in the 37-32 victory over South Carolina last week after missing the contest against Wake Forest with an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (8.5 sacks) leads the nation with 20.5 tackles for loss, but the Tigers have allowed 25.2 points per game in their last five.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Williams needs 206 yards of total offense to become the fifth ACC player to reach 10,000 in his career.

2. Six different Clemson players have recorded at least 300 yards receiving, led by WR Artavis Scott (77 catches, 709 yards, four TDs).

3. The Tigers lead the series 36-19-1 and have won five of the last six matchups, including a 50-35 triumph last season.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 31, Clemson 27