Clemson 50, North Carolina 35: Deshaun Watson threw for 435 yards and a program-record six touchdowns in his first collegiate start as the Tigers knocked off the visiting Tar Heels in the ACC game.

Watson, who took over for ineffective senior Cole Stoudt in Clemson’s overtime loss last week against top-ranked Florida State, completed 27-of-36 passes while also tying the ACC record for touchdown passes. Germone Hopper caught three passes for a 139 yards and two touchdowns and Mike Williams finished with six grabs for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 ACC).

North Carolina quarterback Marquise Williams did a solid job answering most of Clemson’s scores, finishing 24-for-38 for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Ryan Switzer caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown and Elijah Hood added 71 rushing yards and a score for the Tar Heels (2-2, 0-1).

Clemson surged to a 20-0 lead before taking a 22-7 advantage into the half and the Tar Heels made it closer after an interception by Sam Smiley on Clemson’s opening drive of the second half led to a 41-yard touchdown pass from Williams to T.J. Thorpe, cutting the deficit to 22-14. The Tigers responded with an eight-play drive that was capped by Watson’s 24-yard touchdown strike to Williams, moving the Tigers back up by 15 points.

Watson followed with his fourth touchdown pass of the game, this one for 33 yards to Williams, and Clemson extended its lead to 36-14. The teams continued to trade touchdowns as North Carolina cut the deficit to 15 on three occasions but could get no closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The previous Clemson season record for passing touchdowns by a true freshman was six. … Clemson DT Vic Beasley had two sacks, giving him 27 for his career and leaving him one short of the program record shared by Michael Dean Perry and Gaines Adams. … Clemson has scored at least 50 points in three straight games against North Carolina.