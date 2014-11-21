North Carolina takes Victory Bell from Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- It didn’t matter so much that North Carolina altered the landscape of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship picture.

The Tar Heels just wanted that Victory Bell back.

Quarterback Marquise Williams ran for two touchdowns and threw for two as North Carolina spoiled Duke’s bid to repeat as the ACC’s Coastal Division champion, blowing past the host Blue Devils 45-20 on Thursday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

“I feel wonderful,” Williams said. “The main thing is for the seniors to go off with the Bell.”

The Tar Heels reclaimed the Victory Bell, which goes to the winner of the annual matchup. Their neighboring rivals had ownership for the past two years.

The outcome means Georgia Tech wins the Coastal Division outright and heads to the ACC championship game on Dec. 6 against unbeaten Florida State in Charlotte.

“A lot of people thought Duke was going to be going to the ACC championship and play Florida State and we had a different mindset,” Williams said. “We came together and felt that we could not be stopped.”

Duke (8-3, 4-3), which has a date with lowly Wake Forest in the Nov. 29 regular-season finale, was trying to set up a title-game rematch with Florida State by winning its final two games.

“We didn’t expect them to play that hard,” Duke running back Shaquille Powell said.

North Carolina (6-5, 4-3) became bowl eligible with its second victory in six days.

Related Coverage Preview: North Carolina at Duke

North Carolina’s much-maligned defense kept Duke in check for most of the game. Duke managed 368 yards of total offense against a team that yielded an average of 512 per game across the first 10 games.

“That’s a tough pill to swallow,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said.

Williams completed 18 of 27 passes for 276 yards and gained another 98 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Yet he had three first-half fumbles.

“Everybody kept encouraging him and he didn’t get frustrated,” North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said. “He got it done.”

Running back T.J. Logan rushed for 116 yards on 18 carries for the Tar Heels. Wide receiver Ryan Switzer racked up 109 receiving yards on three catches, all in the first half.

North Carolina built on its halftime lead by scoring on its first possession of the second half. After cornerback M.J. Stewart picked off Duke quarterback Anthony Boone’s pass, the Tar Heels made it 35-7 on Logan’s 1-yard, fourth-down run.

“That offensive line, we got after it up front,” Fedora said.

Duke went more than two full quarters between points until Boone hit wide receiver Jamison Crowder on an 18-yard play with 2:26 to go in the third quarter. The Blue Devils trailed 38-14.

Backup quarterback Thomas Sirk ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 8:21 left, but a dropped two-point conversion pass kept Duke trailing by 38-20.

North Carolina recovered an onside kick and converted that into points on Williams’ 16-yard run.

“It didn’t happen (this game),” Duke linebacker David Helton said. “Coach Cutcliffe was saying, you can’t really put a finger on it. They came out and outcompeted us. They outplayed us. I thought that was pretty obvious.”

North Carolina led 28-7 at halftime and the advantage could have been larger.

Two quarterback fumbles by Duke led to first-quarter touchdowns for North Carolina.

Duke wasted a scoring chance on its first possession after Crowder’s punt return into North Carolina territory. A fumble by Sirk, who is used in special short-yardage situations, was recovered by Tar Heels linebacker Jeff Schoettmer.

The Tar Heels turned that into a touchdown by driving 78 yards, capped by wide receiver Quinshad Davis’ 3-yard catch from Williams with 8:34 to go in the first quarter.

On Duke’s next possession, Boone scrambled and lost the ball, with safety Tim Scott scooping and scoring from 10 yards.

Boone threw 10 yards to wide receiver Issac Blakeney to put Duke on the board with 4:22 left in the first quarter. The drive included a fourth-and-3 pickup from the North Carolina 47.

The Tar Heels made it 21-7 with 1:26 remaining in the first quarter on a fourth-and-1 pass from Williams to receiver Mack Hollins. That was set up by Logan’s 47-yard run to the 1.

The margin grew to 28-7 when Williams scored on a 1-yard run less than two minutes into the second quarter, completing a 60-yard drive that took five plays.

The Tar Heels were in position to tack on more after a 62-yard reception by Switzer, but Williams fumbled inside the Duke 15 on the next play. After a Duke punt, the Tar Heels marched inside the Duke 30 before Williams fumbled again as he was sacked.

Williams’ third fumble of the second quarter came after the Tar Heels moved inside the Duke 10.

Meanwhile, Duke has had three turnovers in each of its three losses.

NOTES: This was Duke’s first home game on a Thursday night in 20 years. ... Duke won the previous two games in the series, though North Carolina had claimed 21 of the 22 games before that. ... Duke entered the game with an 8-2 record, marking the program’s first consecutive years at 8-2 since 1935 and 1936. ... North Carolina came out wearing chrome helmets. ... North Carolina finishes the regular season at home against North Carolina State. Duke plays its third home game in a row on Nov. 29 when Wake Forest visits.