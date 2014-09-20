Preview: North Carolina at East Carolina

East Carolina burst on the national scene with an upset of Virginia Tech last week and looks to knock off another ranked team when it hosts No. 25 North Carolina on Saturday. The Pirates have won three straight games against ACC opponents, including a 55-31 victory at North Carolina last September in which Shane Carden threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Carden will lead East Carolina’s high-powered offense against the Tar Heels, who averaged 43.5 points in two victories.

North Carolina will have the advantage of two weeks to prepare for the Pirates after beating San Diego State 31-27 on Sept, 6. Carden is ninth in the nation in total offense (354.7 yards) and Tar Heels’ quarterback Marquise Williams is tied for 45th while accounting for 269.5 per game. North Carolina’s defense, which boasts five interceptions and has forced nine turnovers in two games, must limit three receivers that have produced at least 200 yards.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: East Carolina –2

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (2-0): Williams has totaled 424 yards through the air with four touchdown strikes and leads the team in rushing with 115 more. The Tar Heels look to get more from their running game, but junior guard Landon Turner is not expected to play due to an undisclosed injury which leaves them with four underclassmen along the offensive line. Mack Hollins has recorded 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns while dangerous punt-return man Ryan Switzer has caught a team-high 14 passes for 105 yards.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (2-1): Carden totaled 427 yards through the air in the 28-21 victory at then-No. 19 Virginia Tech and ran for the winning score with 16 seconds left. Cam Worthy (11 receptions, 302 yards), Justin Hardy (23, 267) and Isaiah Jones (21, 207) give the senior quarterback three major options, which could open up room for Breon Allen (7.9 yards per carry) on the ground. The Pirates are averaging 20.3 points against in three contests, including a 33-23 loss at No. 16 South Carolina.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Hardy has at least two receptions in all 39 collegiate games and is first all-time in catches (289) and yards receiving (3,314) in East Carolina history.

2. North Carolina CB Brian Walker intercepted a pair of passes in the victory over San Diego State, returning one for a 100-yard touchdown.

3. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 12-3-1 and have won two of the three games played at East Carolina.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 31, North Carolina 24