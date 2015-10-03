North Carolina 38, Georgia Tech 31

ATLANTA -- Quarterback Marquise Williams scored three touchdowns, one a 27-yard reception on a reverse option pass, to help North Carolina overcome a 21-point first-half deficit and stun Georgia Tech 38-31 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0 in the ACC) forced a fumble with 11:35 remaining in the game and scored on the next play to take their first lead of the day, 31-28.

Receiver T.J. Logan faked a reverse run and pitched the ball back to receiver Quinshad Davis, who found quarterback Williams open for a 37-yard touchdown.

Georgia Tech (2-3, 0-2) responded by driving to the North Carolina 41, but failed to convert a fourth-and-five.

North Carolina put the game away by driving 59 yards, with Williams running for a 27-yard touchdown on fourth-and-6 to make it 38-28.

Williams rushed 15 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 13-of-24 for 134 yards. Tailback Elijah Hood rushed 12 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Justin Thomas of Georgia Tech rushed 18 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 12-of-21 passes for 162 yards with one interception and one touchdown.

Georgia Tech looked overpowering in the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets scored on its first three possessions, with Thomas scoring two one-yard runs and A-back Clinton Lynch scoring on a seven-yard run.

North Carolina answered with two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the half to trim the margin to 21-14. Hood scored on a two-yard run and Williams scored on a seven-yard run.

The Tar Heels also got a 37-yard field goal from Nick Weiler and a one-yard run by Hood.

Georgia Tech added a 19-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to freshman Mikell Lands-Davis and a 37-yard field from Harrison Butker.

Georgia Tech lost All-ACC defensive tackle Adam Gotsis with 13:32 left in the first half, when he was ejected because of a targeting call.