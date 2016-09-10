Preview: North Carolina at Illinois

For the third time in the last four seasons,North Carolina didn’t pass its opening-week test, but coach Larry Fedora is farfrom panic mode heading into Saturday’s game at Illinois. The Tar Heels lost a24-14 third-quarter lead – and the top-25 matchup Saturday – as Georgia closedout a 33-24 win with 19 unanswered points and dropped North Carolina from therankings.

“They knew going into this game that it was not ado-or-die situation,” Fedora said of his team during his Monday news conference.“We also know that it doesn’t make or break our season — I’ve said that before.It’s on to the next game. All of our goals (are still within reach).” Illinois,meanwhile, kicked off the season – and the Lovie Smith era – with a 52-3 routof FCS foe Murray State. The Illini put on a defensive display, holding theRacers to 165 total yards, recording six sacks and forcing a trio of turnovers.“It’s good to be 1-0, but besides that, that last game felt like trainingcamp,” Smith said at his Monday news conference. “It’s something that’s in ourpast that will hopefully make us better going forward.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: NorthCarolina -9.5

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (0-1): In dropping theirseason opener to an SEC foe for the third time in the last four seasons, theTar Heels were their own worst enemy at times, committing 13 penalties for 101yards, including a third-quarter unsportsmanlike flag on Fedora that led toa safety and helped jump-start Georgia’s comeback. North Carolina also couldn’tcontain tailback Nick Chubb and the Bulldogs’ rushing attack, which churned out289 yards and three touchdowns on 52 attempts. Meanwhile, tailback T.J. Loganaccounted for two of the Tar Heels’ three TDs, including a 95-yard kickoff-returnscore to open the second half.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (1-0): Although they weren’texactly facing Chubb and an SEC ground game, the Illini did limit Murray Stateto a negative-10 yards on 26 rushing attempts. That set the stage for seniorquarterback Wes Lunt who completed 15-of-21 attempts for 226 yards and a trioof scores before taking a seat on the bench in the third quarter while reserve tailbackKendrick Foster rushed for a career-best 118 yards and two of the team’s fourground TDs on only four carries. Wideout Malik Turner also is off to a strongstart after reeling in a pair of scoring receptions in the opener, whilelinebacker/co-defensive captain Hardy Nickerson recorded 11 total tackles,including a sack and a tackle for loss.

EXTRA POINTS

1. North Carolina leads the series 3-0 after a48-14 home thumping of Illinois a year ago but will be making its first visitto Champaign since 1971.

2. Junior QB Mitch Trubisky will be making hissecond career start for the Tar Heels after completing 24-of-40 passes for 156yards in his debut against Georgia. He also rushed for seven yards and a TD inthe contest.

3. The win over Murray State was the firstcollegiate head-coaching victory for Smith, the former Chicago Bears and TampaBay Buccaneers coach who now heads a staff with the most combined seasons ofNFL coaching experience (56) in the NCAA.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 29, Illinois 24