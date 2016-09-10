Illinois State stuns Northwestern

Illinois State's Sean Slattery kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired and the Redbirds defeated host Northwestern 9-7 on Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Northwestern, which struggled on offense all day, scored its touchdown with just under six minutes to go in the game. Jack Mitchell's extra point looked like it might stand up as the difference as the two teams exchanged punts before the Redbirds took over at the 3:11 mark on their own 33-yard line.

Eleven plays later, Slattery made good on his attempt and Illinois State (2-0) remained perfect.

Northwestern, which lost to Western Michigan 22-21 in the first week of the season, fell to 0-2.

The field goal let Slattery make up for missing the extra point on the Redbirds' only touchdown of the day in the second period.

Running back George Moreira capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a six-yard run in the second quarter. Moreira's touchdown looked like it would be the lone touchdown of the day as the Redbirds gave the Wildcats all they could handle.

With the Wildcats' offense stuck in neutral, someone needed to step up and make a big play. That someone turned out to be Clayton Thorson.

The sophomore quarterback, who had a dismal day for most of the afternoon, connected with Austin Carr on a 10-yard strike with under six minutes to play, setting the stage for Slattery's heroics.

Last year, Northwestern won 10 games for just the fourth time in school history.

The loss was Northwestern's first to an FCS team since 2006 against New Hampshire - a school that had Chip Kelly serving as offensive coordinator.

If coach Pat Fitzgerald thought the Redbirds, who were ranked No. 9 in the FCS Coaches Poll, were going to provide a stiff test, he was right.

Thorson finished the game 17 of 41 for 191 yards.

His counterpart for Illinois State, Jake Kolbe, was much more accurate, completing 30 of 41 attempts for 287 yards.

The Redbirds were able to overcome two interceptions and a slew of penalties -- they were flagged nine times for 89 yards.

The Redbirds also had a sizable advantage in time of possession as they controlled the ball for 34:18 versus 25:42 for Northwestern.