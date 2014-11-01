(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Miami 47, North Carolina 20: Duke Johnson ran for 175 of his 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half as the host Hurricanes rolled past the Tar Heels.

Johnson added 49 yards receiving and scored through the air for the second straight game early in the second half on a 37-yard catch-and-run for Miami (6-3, 3-2 ACC), which outgained North Carolina 494-258. Brad Kaaya went 11-of-17 for 189 yards and three touchdowns, including two 14-yard scoring strikes to Clive Walford (six catches for 89 yards) near the end of the first half.

Marquise Williams threw for 191 yards and ran for pair of second-half scores long after the outcome had been decided for the Tar Heels (4-5, 2-3), who were outrushed 295-6. T.J. Thorpe paced North Carolina with 66 yards receiving and Ryan Switzer contributed nine catches for 44 yards.

Johnson capped a 13-play, 84-yard opening drive by punching it in from a yard out and Miami added a safety three seconds into the second quarter when North Carolina long snapper Conor Fry sailed the ball over the head of punter Tommy Hibbard and out of the end zone. The Tar Heels rallied within 9-6 one play after the miscue as Mikey Bart forced Kaaya to fumble on a sack and Cayson Collins ran it back 39 yards for a touchdown.

The Hurricanes put the game away with 35 unanswered points bridging the halves as Walford’s two TD catches over the final 5:17 of the first half sandwiched Johnson’s career-long 90-yard sprint. Johnson visited the end zone for a third time on a middle screen on Miami’s first possession of the second half before freshman Joseph Yearby ran it in from a yard out to make it 44-6 with 7:12 left in the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miami has run for at least 283 yards in every contest during its three-game winning streak after averaging 133.3 yards rushing while splitting its first six contests. … North Carolina WR Mack Hollins, who entered Saturday with an ACC-high seven TD catches, finished with two receptions for 11 yards. … Johnson (3,080 career rushing yards) moved past James Jackson (2,953) and Edgerrin James (2,960) and into sole possession of second place in school history.