North Carolina 27, North Carolina State 19: Quinshad Davis caught two touchdown passes and Eric Ebron had a career-high nine receptions as the visiting Tar Heels defeated the Wolfpack in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

T.J. Logan and Bryn Renner rushed for touchdowns and Marquise Williams threw for one as North Carolina (3-5, 2-3) won its second consecutive game. Receiver Ryan Switzer also threw a touchdown pass, taking a lateral from Renner and hitting a streaking Davis for a 59-yard score in the second quarter.

Brandon Mitchell rushed for 105 yards but was intercepted twice while going 10-for-22 for 130 yards for the Wolfpack (3-5, 0-5). Shadrach Thornton added 90 rushing yards, but North Carolina State still lost its fourth straight game.

Niklas Sade kicked a 28-yard field goal – his fourth of the game – with 4:50 left in the third quarter to pull the Wolfpack within 21-19. Logan scored on an 8-yard scamper to boost North Carolina’s lead to eight with 11:19 remaining in the game and North Carolina State was unable to mount a late rally.

Mitchell had a 6-yard scoring run to help North Carolina State take a 10-0 lead before the Tar Heels seized the lead on Williams’ 2-yard pass to Davis and Renner’s 1-yard run. Sade booted field goals of 38 and 44 yards to put the Wolfpack back ahead before Switzer and Davis teamed up on the trick play to give North Carolina a 21-16 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Renner rotated with Williams before leaving the contest late in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. … North Carolina State played without WR Bryan Underwood, who had caught 24 passes the previous four games. … Ebron has 44 receptions and 669 yards this season, surpassing his own school record for tight ends in both categories.