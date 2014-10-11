No. 5 Notre Dame 50, North Carolina 43: Everett Golson passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns and Tarean Folston set career highs with 169 total yards and three scores to fuel the host Fighting Irish past the Tar Heels.

Golson (21-of-38) overcame three turnovers, including two miscues that paved the way for North Carolina to take an early 14-0 lead, while William Fuller had seven catches for a career-high 133 yards and Folston accounted for 98 yards and two scores on the ground while adding the go-ahead TD on a fourth-quarter catch. Cole Luke had a key interception of Marquise Williams midway through the fourth quarter, and Notre Dame (6-0) converted that turnover into a 6-yard TD run by Folston, putting the game away with 2:19 remaining.

Williams finished 24-of-41 for 303 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and he also caught a TD pass from wide receiver Quinshad Davis. Williams also had a team-high 132 rushing yards and a score for the Tar Heels (2-4), who lost despite a crisp 9-of-16 conversion rate on third down.

The Irish led by two points at halftime and extended their lead on Golson’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Fuller about three minutes into the third quarter, only to watch the Tar Heels go ahead behind 10 points in 26 seconds on a field goal and, following a Golson fumble, a 23-yard TD pass from Davis to Williams. Golson’s 9-yard TD pass to Folston gave Notre Dame the lead for good with 10:39 left in the contest and Folston’s insurance score allowed the hosts to withstand a last-minute touchdown by the Tar Heels.

Golson put Notre Dame in an early 14-0 hole with a fumble that set up Elijah Hood’s 6-yard TD run and a pass that North Carolina’s Jeff Schoettmer returned 29 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 just 6:12 into the game. However, Golson architected touchdown drives on each of the Irish’s next three possessions to create a 21-14 advantage that the Tar Heels closed to 28-26 at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Golson also contributed 71 yards on 12 carries for Notre Dame, which leads the all-time series 17-2. ... The Fighting Irish had not allowed more than 17 points in any of their first five games. ... The teams combined for 1,029 total yards but also 19 penalties totaling 170 yards.