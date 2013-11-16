Preview: North Carolina at Pittsburgh

Having overcome a 1-5 start to the season, North Carolina will be playing for more than pride against host Pittsburgh in theirinaugural Atlantic Coast Conference clash on Saturday. The Tar Heels willattempt to pull within one win of becoming bowl eligible after winning three straight,including a 45-14 dismantling of Virginia last week. The Panthers can becomebowl eligible by beating the Tar Heels to follow up their 28-21 win overNotre Dame — Pitt’s first second-half comeback win since 2009.

Since Marquise Williams took over atquarterback for Bryn Renner, who separated his shoulder two weeks ago, NorthCarolina’s passing attack hasn’t skipped a beat, averaging 292.2 yards a game thisseason. Pittsburgh’s Tom Savage has passed for 2,022 yards and 16 TDs with the ACC‘smost productive pass-catching duo in Devin Street and Tyler Boyd, whose 53catches rank second only to Larry Fitzgerald’s 13-game freshman record of 69.This will be the first meeting between the ACC’s two Coastal Division squadssince the Panthers’ 19-17win in the 2009 Meineke Car Care Bowl.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: Even

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (4-5,3-3 ACC): As goes Williams, sogo the Tar Heels, ranked No. 21 in the nation in passing per game (292.2), but adistant 109th in rushing per game (118.7). Tight end Eric Ebron is quietlyhaving an outstanding season with 37 receptions for 541 yards and eight touchdowns.The Panthers’ prolific passing attack will have its work cut out against NorthCarolina’s defense, which has 12 interceptions and has allowed only 11 touchdownsthough the air this season.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (5-4, 2-3):The Panthers‘passing attack revolves around Street — Pittsburgh’s all-time leading receiver with195 catches who is third in career receiving yards (2,813). On the other sideof the ball, defensive tackle Aaron Donald anchors the Panthers’ defense,leading the nation in tackles for loss at 2.2 per game and ranking seventh in sacks,averaging one a game. “He’s a one-man wrecking crew,” North Carolinacoach Larry Fedora said. “The guy’s all over the place.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boyd already has four100-yard receiving games, matching Fitzgerald’s freshman mark at Pittsburgh.

2. The Tar Heels have outscoredthe opposition, 106-43, during their three-game ACC winning streak.

3. The series between thetwo teams began in 1974, but this will only be the eighth time that they havemet.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 27, Pittsburgh 24