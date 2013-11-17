(Updated: CHANGES to 7 sacks for minus-86 yards in graph 3; Martin to 3.5 sacks in notebook.)

North Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 27: Freshman Ryan Switzer returned a pair of punts for touchdowns, includinga 61-yarder for the winning score with 4:46 left to play, as the visiting TarHeels turned back the Panthers’ 24-point second-half comeback to win theirfourth in a row.

Switzer, who returned a punt 85 yards for atouchdown against Virginia last week, broke off a 65-yard return in the secondquarter to give North Carolina (5-5, 4-3 ACC) a 24-3 halftime lead,and then went sideline to sideline in the fourth quarter en route to the endzone after the Panthers had rallied to tie. Marquise Williams totaled 252 yardsof offense for North Carolina, going 15-of-27 for 173 yards passingand rushing for 79 more.

Tom Savage was 23-of-38 for 313 yards andtwo second-half touchdown for Pittsburgh (5-5, 2-4), but he was sacked seven times for minus-86 yards. James Conner finished with 102 yards rushing,including 71 in the second half, for the Panthers.

The Tar Heels scored 24 unanswered points inthe first half for a 24-3 halftime lead on Williams’ scoring runs of 16 and 10yards, along with a Thomas Moore 26-yard field goal and Switzer’s dash down theright sideline with 1:03 left. The Tar Heels defense dominated before thePanthers came back to pull within 27-17 on Savage scoring strikes of 33 yards toDevin Street in the third quarter and 8 yards to Isaac Bennett early in thefourth quarter.

Pittsburgh made it a one-possession game onChris Blewitt’s 42-yard field goal with 9:49 remaining following a Ray Vinopalfumble recovery at the North Carolina 28, and three plays after T.J. Loganfumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers tied it on Conner’s 2-yard touchdownrun. The two teams traded punts before Switzer’s school-record-tyingsecond TD punt return of the game, and North Carolina’s defense forcedPittsburgh to turn the ball over on downs with 1:15 left to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams became the first Tar Heels quarterback to rush for twotouchdowns since Darian Durant in 2001. ... DE Kareem Martin had 3.5 sacks forNorth Carolina, a half-sack shy of tying Julius Peppers’ 2001 school record. ... The three punt returnsfor TDs this season by Switzer, who also has a passing touchdown and receivingtouchdown, is a North Carolina school record.