Preview: North Carolina at Virginia

Despite a solid defensive effort, Virginia lost control of its fate of the ACC Coastal Division lead with a 20-13 loss at Duke last week. The Cavaliers look to bounce back Saturday when they host North Carolina in another conference battle. The Tar Heels have won four straight in the series.

North Carolina finds itself in the same predicament as last season. Then, the Tar Heels bounced back from a four-game losing streak by winning six of their last seven games capped by a bowl victory. North Carolina snapped this season’s four-game slide by rallying past Georgia Tech 48-43 last week, but its monstrous defensive woes continue as the Tar Heels are ranked next-to-last in the nation in points allowed per game.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3. LINE: Virginia -7

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (3-4, 1-2 ACC): The Tar Heels snapped their month-long skid last week as T.J. Logan scored the game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds left. Marquise Williams, who continues to carry the offense, completed a school-record 38 passes and added 73 yards on the ground. The Tar Heels have allowed at least 34 points in their last five games, a streak started when East Carolina hung 70 points on them.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (4-3, 2-1): Things may be easier for the Cavaliers’ offense this week after being frustrated at Duke last week scoring a season-low in points despite outgaining the Blue Devils 465-334. Quarterback Matt Johns went 22-of-45 for 325 yards against Duke subbing for Greyson Lambert (63-for-97, 564 yards), who suffered an ankle injury three games ago. Lambert is not listed on the injury report and has dressed for the past two games, but has not played.

EXTRA POINTS

1. North Carolina is 0-3 on the road.

2. All three of Virginia’s losses are by eight points or less.

3. The Tar Heels are allowing 43.3 points per game.

PREDICTION: Virginia 27, North Carolina 24