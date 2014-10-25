North Carolina edges Virginia 28-27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- An onside kick, a backup quarterback throwing a touchdown, an interception and a penalty for too many men on the field on fourth-and-1.

All of those things occurred in the fourth quarter Saturday as North Carolina and Virginia renewed their rivalry at Scott Stadium.

Unfortunately for coach Mike London and the Cavaliers, all of those plays went against Virginia as the Tar Heels came from behind to win 28-27.

“Give those guys credit on the other side. They played a heck of a football game,” North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said. “We were fortunate to find a way to win, and I‘m proud of my kids for finding a way to win.”

It was the second straight ACC victory for North Carolina, which improved to 3-0 against Virginia under Fedora. Both teams are 4-4 overall, 2-2 in the ACC.

The Tar Heels took their first lead with 4:05 left when backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who entered the game for Marquise Williams after his helmet was removed, found wide receiver T.J. Thorpe with a 16-yard touchdown pass.

“I‘m happy with what we’ve been doing with Mitch,” Fedora said. “People think we’re idiots, but I think it paid off for him in that situation.”

Related Coverage Preview: North Carolina at Virginia

The Tar Heels then recovered their onside kick and never allowed Virginia another possession.

Virginia forced North Carolina into a field goal attempt on fourth-and-1 with a little over a minute to play, but an illegal substitution penalty on Virginia gave the Tar Heels a first down and allowed them to run out the clock.

“Obviously a disappointing loss,” London said. “We coached poorly at the end, played poorly and it’s disappointing to have the opportunity to win a game down the stretch (and not do it). It wasn’t good enough and we take ownership of that -- myself and the coaches.”

Williams completed 15 of 28 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns to lead North Carolina.

Virginia sophomore quarterback Greyson Lambert completed 20 of 40 passes for 261 yards, while senior running back Kevin Parks ran for 111 yards on 25 carries.

“It’s the name of the game. You keep playing and things didn’t go our way today,” Parks said. “It hurts, feels like someone stuck a knife in your stomach. It’s a tough blow.”

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as wide receiver Cannan Severin caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Lambert and Parks ran in from 2 yards.

North Carolina answered with two touchdowns on the back end of the quarter, with Williams dashing 52 yards for one and then hitting sophomore wide receiver Mack Hollins on a 57-yard scoring throw.

With 6:02 left in the second quarter, Virginia retook the lead when Lambert found Parks on a 5-yard touchdown pass, putting the Cavaliers ahead, 21-14.

Barely a minute later, Williams connected with Hollins on a 63-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

Virginia claimed the halftime lead after kicker Ian Frye converted a 37-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the half.

Virginia outgained North Carolina 443-374 but managed just 130 yards in the second half.

After Lambert threw an interception in the red zone on Virginia’s opening possession of the second half, the Cavaliers bounced back with a 37-yard field goal by Frye. That put the Cavaliers up 27-21 with 5:39 to play in the third quarter.

North Carolina’s first four possessions of the second half began on its 45-yard line or better, but yielded zero points.

“We did not play a really good game,” Fedora said. “But we made enough plays to win a football game and that’s what it boils down to.”

NOTES: This is the 119th meeting between the schools, a series that dates to 1892. ... Virginia quarterback Greyson Lambert made his first start since the Cavaliers’ loss at BYU on September 20. ... North Carolina entered the game leading the ACC in scoring, averaging 38.7 points per game. ... Virginia travels to play Georgia Tech next Saturday, while North Carolina will play at Miami.