West Virginia keeps rolling on the road

STILLWATER, Okla. -- West Virginia’s legitimacy as a Big 12 Conference contender could hinge on how it handles the road -- a trouble spot in the recent past.

The No. 22-ranked Mountaineers cleared another hurdle away from home Saturday, holding off Oklahoma State 34-10 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

It was West Virginia’s fourth straight win -- and second on the road in the Big 12 -- moving the Mountaineers to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Before this season, West Virginia had gone just 3-6 on the road as a Big 12 member, including 1-4 a year ago, when it even lost at lowly Kansas.

So the Mountaineers remain a factor in the Big 12 race, with their biggest remaining games -- against No. 10 TCU and No. 11 Kansas State -- both in Morgantown.

“Obviously, I‘m excited for our coaches and our players to come to Stillwater and get a victory,” West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. “There wasn’t anything easy about it. It was a lot more challenging than what the final score indicated.”

The Cowboys lost their second straight, falling to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

It wasn’t a routine game for the West Virginia, which entered with the Big 12’s top passing offense.

The Mountaineers scored their touchdowns early on big throws, then retreated to a run game that carried them the final three-plus quarters. Running back Wendell Smallwood finished with a career-high 132 rushing yards on 23 carries. And West Virginia totaled 210 on the ground.

West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett failed to reach 300 yards passing for the first time this season, yet finished 21-of-30 for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

“They were in a defense that we saw all week and the coaches said we would be able to hit it and get downhill,” said backup running back Dreamius Smith, who added 72 rushing yards and tacked on a 40-yard scoring run late.

Cowboys quarterback Daxx Garman was erratic, going 21-of-41 for 242 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The latter interception was returned 52 yards for a touchdown by West Virginia safety Dravon Henry to seal with the win.

And the Oklahoma State offense overall continued to scuffle. The Cowboys have scored but two touchdowns in their last 10 quarters.

“Everything offensively, to me, is alarming,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “Look at where we’re at. We have a quarterback that’s inexperienced. We have an offensive line that’s young and inexperienced. We’re a little beat up. We’re trying to continue to push forward.”

The Mountaineers opened fast, scoring easily on their first two possessions and looking like they might run Oklahoma State out of its own stadium.

After a failed Cowboys gamble on fourth down at the WVU 38, the Mountaineers needed just five plays to zip to their first touchdown. Three of the five plays went for 14 yards or longer, including the touchdown -- a 19-yard Trickett strike to wide receiver Kevin White.

Moments later, West Virginia was on the move again, covering 90 yards in three plays. One big play finished it, with Trickett hitting wideout Mario Alford on a slant that turned into a 79-yard scoring pass.

Less than halfway through the first quarter, West Virginia had run eight plays and led 14-0.

But the Cowboys defense tightened, forcing five straight punts. And the Oklahoma State offense triggered, eventually passing West Virginia in total offense at the half, 299-250.

”We didn’t quit,“ Cowboys cornerback Kevin Peterson said. ”We just kind of settled in, got our feet wet. We didn’t start as fast as we wanted to, but I thought once we settled in we started playing our type of ball.

“The scoreboard doesn’t really tell the story of how the game went today.”

A 40-yard field goal by kicker Ben Grogan put Oklahoma State on the board. Then a 51-yard reverse by receiver Brandon Sheperd set up an 8-yard pass from Garman to fullback Teddy Johnson for a touchdown that pulled the Cowboys within 14-10.

That was the score at intermission, with Oklahoma State missing another opportunity when Grogan was off on a 36-yard field goal try late in the half.

NOTES: With his first-quarter touchdown reception, West Virginia’s Kevin White has a scoring catch in seven of the Mountaineers’ eight games. White failed, however, to reach 100 yards receiving for the first time this season, finishing with three catches for 27 yards. ... Oklahoma State was again without two secondary starters -- CB Ashton Lampkin and S Larry Stephens. Both players have missed the past four games, with the last two resulting in big passing days for TCU and West Virginia. On each of West Virginia’s first two touchdowns, the Mountaineers beat Lampkin’s replacement, Ramon Richards. ... It was homecoming at Oklahoma State. And a homecoming of sorts for West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen and associate head coach Joe DeForest, who both were on the staff of Cowboys coach Mike Gundy. Holgorsen spent the 2010 season as Gundy’s offensive coordinator and DeForest worked for the Cowboys from 2001 to 2011 coaching safeties and special teams.