Preview: North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech looks to extend its winning streak to five games when it welcomes North Carolina to town Saturday for an important ACC Coastal Division clash. The Hokies are coming off an impressive road victory over Georgia Tech in which Bud Foster’s defensive unit held the Yellow Jackets’ vaunted rushing attack to 129 yards. Senior quarterback Logan Thomas put on his best display of the season and now will face a Tar Heels defense that gave up 55 points to East Carolina last week.

The Tar Heels attempt to rebound from a disappointing effort against the Pirates as they allowed 603 total yards. North Carolina has dropped two games in a row after losing to Georgia Tech in its ACC opener on Sept. 21. Things could go from bad to worse for Larry Fedora’s squad as it prepares to face a Hokies team that gives up only 3.73 yards per play, which is second-best in the nation.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Virginia Tech -7.5.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (4-1, 1-0 ACC): Derrick Hopkins earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after making seven tackles against Georgia Tech. Thomas threw for 221 yards and ran for another 58 to go along with two total touchdowns versus the Yellow Jackets. The Hokies’ defense continues to dominate opponents, forcing three turnovers and making three stops on fourth down last Saturday.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (1-3, 0-1): Bryn Renner threw for a career-high 366 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort last week and now has seven scores against only three interceptions on the season. Quinshad Davis leads the team with three TD receptions and also has thrown for a score. The Tar Heels have struggled on the defensive side of the ball, conceding averages of 29.5 points and 459.8 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia Tech is 19-11-6 all-time against North Carolina but lost 48-34 in last season’s matchup.

2. North Carolina has allowed a 100-yard rusher in four consecutive games.

3. The Hokies are 62-19-4 in Homecoming games, with their last defeat coming in 1998 against Temple.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 24, North Carolina 20