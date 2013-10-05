Virginia Tech 27, North Carolina 17: Logan Thomas threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hokies past the visiting Tar Heels.

Senior wide receiver D.J. Coles caught two touchdown passes and Demitri Knowles grabbed the longest receiving score of his career for Virginia Tech (5-1, 2-0 ACC), which led from start to finish. Trey Edmunds scored the Hokies’ lone rushing touchdown of the game and Willie Byrn chipped in with 123 receiving yards.

Sophomore quarterback Marquise Williams made his first career start for North Carolina (1-4, 0-2) and went 23-of-35 for 277 yards and two scores. Eric Ebron and Quinshad Davis hauled in touchdown passes in a losing cause.

The Hokies opened the scoring when Thomas hit Knowles in stride for a 45-yard touchdown with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter. Virginia Tech added to its lead when Thomas found Coles in the endzone from 9 yards out. North Carolina then cut the deficit to 14-7 after Ebron’s 6-yard touchdown grab but the Hokies regained their 14-point advantage thanks to Coles’ second score of the game.

The Tar Heels closed the gap to 21-10 following Thomas Moore’s 36-yard field goal but muffed a punt late in the fourth quarter. The miscue led directly to Edmunds’ 1-yard plunge for Virginia Tech. Davis then hauled in a touchdown pass but it was too little, too late as the Hokies picked up their fifth consecutive victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Carolina QB Bryn Renner missed the game with an ankle injury. … Hokies FB Sam Rogers sprained his ankle in the second quarter and did not return. ... Virginia Tech managed just 64 yards in the second half, while holding the Tar Heels to 10 points.