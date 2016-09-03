Preview: North Carolina Central at Duke

Another catastrophic injury to quarterback Thomas Sirk has cast a pall over the Duke football program heading into its season opener Saturday against visiting North Carolina Central. Sirk will miss the entire season after suffering a serious re-injury to the left Achilles tendon he tore back in February - leaving Duke scrambling to address the position just days before kicking off its campaign.

With Sirk - the team's leading passer and rusher last season - on the shelf, the Blue Devils are turning to freshman Daniel Jones for Saturday's opener. Jones has handled the majority of first-team work in Sirk's absence, and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a team scrimmage earlier this month. Despite the issues under center, Duke should have little trouble against a North Carolina Central team that has won back-to-back Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles but will be in tough against a solid FBS squad. The Eagles finished last season with seven straight wins and return 13 starters from last year's team.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: None

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (2015: 8-3): Head coach Jerry Mack has 15 wins in two seasons at the helm, and he's expected to pad that total this season behind the exploits of preseason All-MEAC first team quarterback Malcolm Bell. The senior led a balanced attack that saw the Eagles post 1,980 passing yards and add another 1,922 on the ground. Bell should feel secure behind an offensive line that features a pair of All-MEAC first teamers - center Carl Jones and left tackle Desmond Cooper, who helped limit North Carolina Central to one sack allowed per game in 2015.

ABOUT DUKE (2015: 8-5): Jones isn't the only Blue Devils player getting his feet wet Saturday evening, as seven players on the offensive side of the ball will be making their first NCAA starts. Jela Duncan and Shaun Wilson will be counted on to replace the rushing yards lost by the injury to Sirk and the departure of Shaquille Powell, and it appears they have the ability; Duncan averaged 6.9 yards per carry last season, while Wilson added 5.0. Duke also returns most of its starting defense from last season, anchored by DeVon Edwards, Breon Borders and Deondre Singleton.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Duke has outscored North Carolina Central 100-0 in their previous two meetings, including a 55-0 drubbing last season.

2. Sirk has suffered three significant injuries - including tears in both Achilles - since joining the Blue Devils.

3. Last season, the Eagles led the FCS in fourth-down conversion rate, connecting on 9-of-11 opportunities.

PREDICTION: Duke 48, North Carolina Central 10